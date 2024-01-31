She was a true inspiration for him.

Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys announced on social media that his wife, Melinda, has passed away.

Melinda Ledbetter Wilson was 77 and married the iconic singer for nearly three decades, PEOPLE reports. They were married in 1995 and adopted children Dakota Rose, Daria Rose, Delanie Rose, Dylan, and Dash.

Melinda Wilson, wife of Brian Wilson, passes away at 77

Wilson took to Instagram to announce his wife's passing and explained how he felt.

“My heart is broken,” the performer wrote. “Melinda, my beloved wife of 28 years, passed away this morning. Our five children and I are just in tears. We are lost.”

He then goes on to say, “Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career. She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us. Please say a prayer for her. Love and Mercy. Brian.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Wilson (@brianwilsonlive)

Along with his post, he included a photo of the two of them along with a pic of just her. Also, their kids had a statement included.

“It is with a heavy heart that we let everyone know that our mom, Melinda Kay Ledbetter Wilson passed away peacefully this morning at home,” it said. “She was a force of nature and one of the strongest women you could come by. She was not only a model, our fathers savior, and a mother, she was a woman empowered by her spirit with a mission to better everyone she touched. We will miss her but cherish everything she has taught us. How to take care of the person next to you with out expecting anything in return, how to find beauty in the darkest of places, and how to live life as your truest self with honesty and pride.”

It ends with, “We love you mom. Give Grandma Rose and Pa our love.”

RIP Melinda Wilson.