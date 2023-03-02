There will be plenty of comings and goings on the New York Jets roster this offseason. But coach Robert Saleh said he most definitely wants one “rock star” to return for the 2023 season.

Interestingly, that player is not some young stud. Instead, it’s the oldest player on the squad last season, 37-year-old offensive tackle Duane Brown.

The veteran lineman won over his coach by playing 12 games with a torn rotator cuff before shutting it down the final week of the season after New York was eliminated from playoff contention.

“Duane is a freaking rock star, man,” Saleh exclaimed Thursday. “The way he fought through pain and injury. He did what I’d say about 90 percent of players wouldn’t have done, in terms of playing when he didn’t have to. All of his money was guaranteed, and the guy still strapped up and played.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh called OT Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) ‘a freaking rockstar’ & said he already underwent shoulder surgery this offseason + the team really wants him back in 2023 if he doesn’t retire: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/b6JjYfjVP3 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 2, 2023

Brown had shoulder surgery following the season and is already back in the Jets weight room, where Saleh said he saw him the other day. The five-time Pro Bowl selection has not decided yet if he will retire or finish the final season of his two-year contract with the Jets.

New York could release him for salary cap relief, too, but Saleh made it clear where he stands on Brown’s future.

“A lot of respect for him,” Saleh said. “Love his grind, love his grit, love what he stands for. If he’s here (next season), it’d be awesome.”

Look at the blocking by Duane Brown on the Berrios TD. Old man can still move pic.twitter.com/P2P9A9LoVe — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 16, 2022

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite the injury, Brown led Jets linemen with 72.3 pass blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus. He allowed one sack and 23 pressures. However, he did struggle in the run game.

The Jets signed Brown in training camp after Mekhi Becton sustained a season-ending knee injury. The Jets line was decimated throughout the season, including injuries to George Fant, Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Max Mitchell, so Brown played through intense pain at left tackle.

Jets also weighing future of Mekhi Becton

General manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday that Becton, who’s played only one game the past two seasons due to injury, “is in as good a place as I’ve seen him in a long time.”

The massive offensive tackle is facing a critical season in 2023 and the Jets must decide on Becton’s fifth-year contract option (worth $13.6 million guaranteed) after the draft in April. Becton has taken to social media to show off an impressive physique, proving that he’s in better shape than in the past.

F*** THE SNOW DID YOU WORKOUT TODAY???? pic.twitter.com/SYGeqg0FzJ — Trending Topic 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@BigTicket73) February 28, 2023

The Jets could also use their first-round pick (No. 13 overall) in the draft to select an offensive tackle. Peter Skoronski of Northwestern, Paris Johnson Jr of Ohio State, and Broderick Jones of Georgia are all believed to be on New York’s radar.

Improving their depth on the offensive line is hugely important to the Jets. Especially so because they are pursuing high-priced veteran quarterbacks like Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers. The Jets met with Carr this week in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine, though Saleh was unable to attend because he had a stomach bug.