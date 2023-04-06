Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page explained what he won’t be missing from his time filming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among The Thieves per Yahoo. During an interview with BBC Radio 1 (via Entertainment Weekly) to promote the film, Regé-Jean Page admitted that he made “the Robert Downey Jr. mistake.” The Bridgerton actor was referring to Robert Downey Jr.’s interview with “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” about how his Iron Man armor in Avengers: Endgame made him extremely hot. The Iron Man actor ended up opting for the special effects team to add the outfit later on.

“Like, filming in armor is not where you want to be,” said Page, adding, “You’re hot all day. You can’t sit down. The sweat goes nowhere — it just kind of hangs out. It becomes a scuba suit, just with your own juices. It was delicious.”

This is not the first time Page has complained about the costume. In a red carpet interview with Variety at the 2023 Oscars back in March, he noted that the armor was uncomfortable.

Regé-Jean Page says shooting in chain mail and armor for "Dungeons & Dragons" was very uncomfortable: "I couldn't sit down." #Oscars https://t.co/wgCluOYpal pic.twitter.com/UkHaX0qxhe — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

“Everything’s kind of digging into your ribs,” he explained. “You’re trying do these complicated fight sequences and nothing moves quite how it’s meant to. Chain mail. Plate armor? None of this is made for comfort.”

However, there was a plus side to Page’s cumbersome costume: enhancing his physique.

“Coming into this, I got really, really good with the swords,” he said during a cast panel at Comic-Con in 2022. “It was lots and lots of stunts training, so my thighs were killing me, and I had the best ass of my life. It was just the best time you could possibly imagine on this job. I spent time training and slaying dragons.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hit theaters on March 31. It has accumulated $71.5 million at the global box office per Deadline.