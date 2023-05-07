My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

For the first time in a long time, there’s reason for optimism surrounding the Detroit Lions. They put together an extremely encouraging 2022 campaign, finishing with a 9-8 record and just missing out on the playoffs. Entering the 2023 season, it’s looking like the Lions may be able to put together a run for the spot in the NFC North and find their way into the postseason.

On Saturday afternoon, the 2023 British coronation took place, with King Charles III and Queen Camilla being crowned. It was the first coronation in England since 1953, which is when Queen Elizabeth was crowned. Interestingly enough, in 1953, the Lions won the NFL Championship (not named the Super Bowl yet) over the Cleveland Browns, which was the last title the team has won. So, as any realistic person would do, Lions fans quickly noted this interesting point, leading some to predict a Super Bowl title was in their immediate future.

The last time the coronation of a British monarch took place, the Detroit Lions won the NFL championship. Just saying. — Detroit Free Press (@freep) May 6, 2023

The last time England had a coronation, the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions played each other in the NFL Championship Game pic.twitter.com/XrOKk9iZYB — DollarDog Nick (@DollarDogNick) May 6, 2023

The Detroit Lions last NFL Championship came the same year as the British Coronation of Queen Elizabeth. They say history repeats itself. Restore The Roar! s/o @freep pic.twitter.com/MPlpQzdvXN — Cris (lvc) (@lasvegascris) May 6, 2023

Is this the most reasonable prediction ever? Certainly not, but when you are a team that has been devoid of winning like the Lions have been, you have to take any win you can get. Even though there is literally nothing linking the Lions ability to win to England’s coronations, that hasn’t stopped Detroit from getting fired up.

The Lions have an improved squad for the upcoming season, and while they aren’t Super Bowl favorites, it seems like they have a decent chance of finding their way into the postseason, where anything is possible. If Detroit does end up winning it all, though, it’s safe to say that Lions fans will be hoping they won’t have to wait another 70 years for the next British coronation.