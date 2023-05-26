It seems like Britney Spears is patching up her past. The pop princess of the early 2000s posted a photo on instagram yesterday saying that she spoke with her mom Lynne again. She said in the caption, “time heals all wounds.”

Alongside a baby picture, the caption read: “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!”

It’s good to hear Spears was able to express herself. The whole idea with the Free Britney movement was the fact she couldn’t stand up for herself for 13 years. According to TMZ, her mom flew to Los Angeles on Wednesday to see her daughter, whom she hadn’t really kept up with for three years. The two of them spent a half an hour together before Spears and her husband Sam Asghari left. Plenty of time to say what you need.

Spears concluded her post: “Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

In the past, Spears and her family weren’t communicating well, especially as she fought to end her conservatorship in 2021. Apparently, she even threatened to sue her family to get away from it all. But “time heals all wounds,” for Britney Spears.