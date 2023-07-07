Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama are two names you probably never thought would be used in the same sentence. Yet here we are. To make this bizarre pairing even more compelling is the fact that the pop icon has come out with some appalling accusations against the San Antonio Spurs rookie.

According to Spears, one of Wembanyama's security personnel “backhanded” her in the face as she approached the 19-year-old phenom. She has now come out with an official statement as the multi-award-winning superstar explains her side of the story:

Britney Spears releases a statement after Spurs security allegedly struck her when she approached Victor Wembanyama at a Vegas restaurant pic.twitter.com/njYM2zMbzL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 6, 2023

Wembanyama has himself admitted to the incident. However, the Spurs rookie claims that Spears actually “grabbed” her from behind, which was what prompted the reaction from one of his security guys:

“Something did happen a little bit. I was walking with some security of the team to some restaurant. We were in a hall. There was a lot of people, people calling me, obviously. And there was one person who was calling me, but we talked before with the security, don’t stop because it was going to make a crowd,” Wembanyama explained.

“So, I couldn’t stop. That person was calling me, ‘Sir, Sir,’ and that person grabbed me from behind. I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight, and we were told, ‘don’t stop,’ but that person grabbed me from behind, not on my shoulders. So, I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force, but security pushed her away, and I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy the nice dinner. That was a fun night.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wembanyama confirms that there was indeed an incident, but he has a different story from that of Spears, who claims that she “simply tapped him on the shoulder.” You also have to take into account that Spears is not the tallest person out there. She stands at 5-foot-4, so she must have put in a real effort to tap Wemby on the shoulder of his 7-foot-5 frame, especially with a mob in attendance.

Either way, there's no excuse for Wembanyama's security to take such drastic action. We understand that they're merely protecting their client, but to slap a fan on her face seems a bit overboard — regardless if it's Brittney Spears or not.

Victor Wembanyama has had the chance to apologize for the incident, but he has chosen not to. In her statement, Spears did say that she is waiting for an apology from the NBA star as well as from the Spurs. We shall see how this plays out.