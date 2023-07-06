The NBA and celebrity world collided Wednesday night in Las Vegas when a security guard for Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick of the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft, allegedly assaulted pop icon Britney Spears. Now, Wembanyama has broken his silence on the matter and confirmed most of the reported details.

The Victor Wembanyama-Britney Spears incident allegedly took place outside of Catch restaurant in the ARIA Resort and Casio around 8:30 p.m. local time Wednesday night. As Spears, her husband Sam Asghari, and her manager Cade Hudson, as well as Wembanyama’s party, were (separately) heading into the restaurant for dinner.

Spears tapped or grabbed Wembanyama from behind to ask for a picture together, and the Spurs Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs hit her in some manner, causing her to fall to the ground and knocking her glasses off, according to reports.

On Thursday afternoon, the French teenager gave the media his version of events at Spurs Summer League practice.

“Something did happen a little bit. I was walking with some security of the team to some restaurant. We were in a hall. There was a lot of people, people calling me, obviously. And there was one person who was calling me, but we talked before with the security, don’t stop because it was going to make a crowd,” Wembanyama explained.

.@vicw_32 on the situation last night involving Britney Spears pic.twitter.com/I0mHJvJzs4 — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) July 6, 2023

“So, I couldn’t stop. That person was calling me, ‘Sir, Sir,’ and that person grabbed me from behind. I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight, and we were told, ‘don’t stop,’ but that person grabbed me from behind, not on my shoulders,” Wembanyama continued. “So, I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force, but security pushed her away, and I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy the nice dinner. That was a fun night.”

The newest Spurs star said he didn’t know it was Britney Spears until he got back to his hotel later that night, and thought the people telling him that were joking before it was confirmed.