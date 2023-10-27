Britney Spears is baring all…literally on her recent Instagram photo. “The Woman in Me” author posted a NSFW photo on Instagram Thursday (Oct. 26) and turned her comment section off. She also did not post a caption to the photo. The “Gimme More” singer followed up with a short video of her dancing.

“Don’t you just love those people who put one hand up for anxiety [raise hand emoji] !!!,” the singer wrote. “Heard a bird bird bird … hand up my ass !!! Sorry I had to [shrug emoji] !!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Britney Spears Releases Bombshells In Memoir

While Spears is baring it all physically on Instagram, she also bared all in her memoir “The Woman in Me.” The memoir, which was officially released this week, has been dominating entertainment headlines as more bombshells were released. Spears and Justin Timberlake's relationship was a hot topic in on social media ever since many incidents sorounding them dating was revealed. One major topic Spears revealed was a very vulnerable one about her getting an abortion.

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” Spears, now 41, writes about the pregnancy. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

“I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby,” she wrote. “I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Timberlake has not spoken out about Spears' memoir. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney’s memoir. In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past.”