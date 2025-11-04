After meeting famous actress Sydney Sweeney at the NASCAR Cup Series championship race, 2025 Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham had jokes, and she said something many may have been thinking.

She posted the picture on her X, formerly Twitter, account. Cunningham captioned the photo, “One of us forgot our t**s at home [winking face emoji].”

one of us forgot our tits at home 😜 @sydney_sweeney pic.twitter.com/tcwK2VqtEh — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cunningham's post has over 811,000 views as of the time of this writing. Sweeney has yet to respond to Cunningham's post, and it's unclear if she will. Her X account's last post was on May 8, 2024, when she reposted Deadline's report of her starring in the Christy Martin biopic, Christy.

Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Sweeney's NASCAR link-up

Cunningham meeting Sweeney at the NASCAR Cup Series championship race was the latest stop in her busy offseason. They were two of the several celebrities at the event.

Article Continues Below

Currently, Cunningham is rehabbing her torn MCL injury. She suffered it during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025.

She has since gotten surgery to repair the injury, and she is now rehabbing it. Hopefully, all goes well and she is able to be ready by the start of the 2026 WNBA season.

Now, Cunningham is in the midst of her first offseason as an unrestricted free agent. She spent the first six years of her career with the Phoenix Mercury, who drafted her in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft. She was then traded to the Fever before the 2025 season.

Sweeney, meanwhile, is promoting her latest movie, Christy. She stars in the biopic as Martin, the renowned boxer, and it was directed by David Michôd.

Christy held its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Black Bear Pictures will now release it in theaters on Friday, Nov. 7.

Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, and Katy O'Brian also star in Christy alongside Sweeney. The Euphoria star also produced it in addition to starring in it.