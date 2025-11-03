Before the November 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE Superstar CM Punk made an NSFW request for his wife, AJ Lee, and she responded.

Over the course of several Instagram Stories posts, Punk asked his wife to “sit on my chair.” Of course, he was referring to the Saturday Night's Main Event chairs on the floor, which featured Punk's face.

AJ questions why CM Punk is the way he is in response to these stories https://t.co/aMBfz5NdcY pic.twitter.com/z0WwV7waTJ — CM Punk Stories (@CMPunkStories) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

He slowly posted the request over several Instagram Stories posts, slowly uncovering the message a few words at a time. The full message read, “Hey babe! [AJ Lee] Can you please sit on my chair?”

Lee responded via her Instagram Stories (via CM Punk Stories on X, formerly Twitter), reposting the post that read, “Sit on.” She simply asked, “Why are you like this?” in response to his antics.

Was AJ Lee at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event with CM Punk?

Lee was not at Saturday Night's Main Event on Nov. 1. The event emanated from Salt Lake City, Utah, at the Delta Center. Punk main evented the show, beating Jey Uso to win the World Heavyweight Championship for the second time. Lee was not there, though. She posted a picture of her sitting with their dog, Larry, during the show, saying she was a “proud mama” after Punk's win.

Punk and Lee recently teamed up at Wrestlepalooza in September 2025. They beat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, another WWE husband-wife duo. It was Lee's first wrestling match in over a decade.

Punk had previously won a triple threat match on Monday Night RAW to become the No.1 contender for Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. However, Rollins suffered an injury at Crown Jewel, causing him to vacate the title, and Punk needed a new opponent.

So, WWE held a battle royal to name his opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event. Uso won, and he gave Punk his best shot. He could not regain the World Heavyweight Championship, though, which he previously won at WrestleMania 41.

Now, Punk will hopefully get a proper World Heavyweight Championship run. He previously beat Gunther at SummerSlam to win it. Afterward, Rollins returned from his knee injury to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, beating Punk for the title.