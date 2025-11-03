Winning her first Women's Championship was emotional for WWE star Jade Cargill, who paid homage to her late mom after Saturday Night's Main Event.

Cargill took to her Instagram Stories to send a message to her late mom. She posted the heartfelt message over a black screen on her Instagram Stories.

“Mama. I made it [red heart and face holding back tears emojis],” Cargill began. “I hope I made you, grandma, and great gram proud. And I wish you were all here to witness that it was all worth it.”

Her joke did have some levity in the last paragraph. Cargill quipped about her ring gear, and it sounds like her mom previously thought she was wrestling “half naked.”

“And yes, I still wrestle half naked,” Cargill wrote with a laughing emoji. “It's wrestling gear[,] mom.”

Jade Cargill won her first WWE singles championship

At the November 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, Cargill beat Women's Championship Tiffany Stratton in just over five minutes to win the title.

This is the first time Cargill has won a singles championship. She was previously a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion with Bianca Belair. Their second reign came to an abrupt end after Cargill was injured in-storyline by Naomi.

The injury angle kept her off WWE TV for several months. She would return at the Elimination Chamber PLE, attacking Naomi during the namesake match. This launched a feud between them, and Cargill beat Naomi at WrestleMania 41.

After leaving AEW, where Cargill was a one-time TBS Champion, she joined WWE in 2023. Her debut would not come until the Royal Rumble in January 2024.

She is already a decorated Superstar. Cargill won the 2025 Queen of the Ring tournament, earning her a championship match against Stratton at SummerSlam, which she lost.

Additionally, Cargill will soon make her acting debut in True Threat. So, expect her to become an even bigger star than she already is in WWE.