We must really be in the future. Tom Brady just gave fans one of the wildest personal updates of his post-football life. The seven-time Super Bowl champion revealed that his family’s new dog, Junie, isn’t just any pup. It’s a clone of his late dog, Lua.

In a report by People’s Bailey Richards, Brady said Colossal Biosciences, a Dallas-based biotech company he’s invested in, used Lua’s preserved blood to recreate her after she passed away in December 2023. The announcement coincided with Colossal’s acquisition of Viagen Pets and Equine, a company already known for cloning Barbra Streisand’s and Paris Hilton’s dogs.

Tom Brady reveals his current dog Junie is a clone of his late dog, Lua, who passed away in 2023: “I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family. A few years ago, I worked with Colossal Biosciences and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple… pic.twitter.com/E5MrqJks35 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family,” Brady said in a statement. “A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family’s elderly dog before she passed.”

Brady expressed his gratitude for the outcome, saying the process “gave my family a second chance with a clone of our beloved dog,” adding that he’s excited to see how Colossal and Viagen’s combined tech could help families facing pet loss while aiding conservation efforts for endangered species.

From Lua to Junie: Fans React Online

Brady’s revelation sparked plenty of reactions online. One X user wrote, “I have so many questions—does it act the same? Bark the same? Did it grow in a lab? lol.” Another said, “It’s a little weird but I’d do it if I had the money. Most of us would.”

Junie’s existence has deep sentimental roots. Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen first introduced Lua to fans years ago, and the dog became a familiar face in the couple’s social media posts and even in Brady’s Ugg Australia commercial back in 2014.

When Lua passed away, Bündchen shared an emotional Instagram tribute on December 23, 2023, posting family photos of Lua with their children, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake. Now, less than a year later, Tom Brady’s latest update shows how far biotechnology has come—and how personal it can feel when it meets love and memory.