There is a chance that WWE Superstar Sheamus could be John Cena's final opponent in his last match at Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 13.

Sheamus will be part of a 16-man tournament to determine Cena's opponent for his last match, and he said it would be “meaningful” to receive that honor, appearing on the Nov. 3, 2025, Monday Night RAW recap.

“I think it's very meaningful,” Sheamus said of potentially facing Cena in his last match. “Obviously, you go back to 2009, we had that match at TLC when I shocked the world and became one of the fastest ever WWE World Heavyweight Champions by beating him, putting him through a table.

“That itself launched my career to a whole new level and put me on the map right away. I remember, it must have been 1,000 interviews I did, no-one expected me to win that, and I'd love to repay the favor for what was done for me,” he continued.

Ultimately, Sheamus wants to repay the favor to Cena, giving him his win back in his last match. He believes he could give Cena the match “he truly deserves on the way out.” Of course, if they faced, Sheamus promised a “banger.”

“I've taken two WWE titles off John, and what better way for him to send him off [than] with the banger of all bangers?” Sheamus asked. “The GOAT of all GOATs goes out with the banger of all bangers. How about that for a line? Just send him off to the sunset with the greatest match he's ever had.”

Will Sheamus be John Cena's opponent in his last WWE match?

Fans will have to wait a couple of weeks to see who will be Cena's last opponent. 16 Superstars will compete for the honor of retiring Cena. It will include Superstars from RAW, Friday Night SmackDown, NXT, and those “who don't even work here,” as Cena said.

The tournament will begin during the Nov. 10 edition of RAW. Cena will appear at the show, so perhaps he will cross paths with his future final opponent.

Sheamus will have to go through a lot of other Superstars to receive the honor of ending Cena's career. He previously faced Edge, who now goes by Adam Copeland in EW, in his last WWE match in August 2023.