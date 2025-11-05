Taylor Swift is reportedly beefing up her security.

Swift is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and has gone to his games to support him since they started dating in 2023. The couple got engaged back in August.

Kelce and Swift are reportedly spending $8 million per year for a security team. This is to ensure that the singer is safe while she attends Chiefs games as well as wherever else she chooses to go, according to The US Sun.

“The measures at Arrowhead Stadium are important for her,” the source added. “She knows she is always the center of attention and wants to avoid that if possible.”

The security is to enable Swift's well-being to make sure she feels “100% safe and comfortable all the time.”

How Taylor Swift has attended Kansas City Chiefs games in 2025

There has been a stark difference from when Swift attended games at the beginning of her romance with Kelce in 2023. Fans would see her walk in with her family, Kelce's family, in her head-to-toe Chiefs gear or designer ensemble. Fast forward to the 2025-2026 season, fans are lucky to even get a glimpse of her from the suite where she is normally sits alongside Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, or a member from the Kelce camp.

She has also gone to some measures to conceal her walk into Arrowhead Stadium. Earlier this season, for the Chiefs first home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, she walked behind a large rolling partition. Since then, there haven't been any photos of her using the barrier again but there have also not been any sights of her entering the stadium.

Despite Swift being cautious about her safety given her stardom and her most recent alleged stalker, whom she now has a restraining order against, she has still shown out to support Kelce at his home games. The last away game Swift attended was for the Super Bowl last season which was held at the Caesar Superdome in New Orleans when the Chiefs faced the Eagles. So far this season, Swift has attended the September 14 game against the Eagles, the September 28 game against the Baltimore Ravens, October 12 game against the Detroit Lions, the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 19 and the most recent game Swift attended was the Washington Commanders game on Oct. 27.

The Chiefs most recent away game she decided to bow out when the team was on the road to New York to face the Buffalo Bills. Next up for the Chiefs will be their game against the Denver Broncos and they'll be on the road again for Week 11. The Chiefs have a bye for Week 10.