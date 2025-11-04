Iman Shumpert shared devastating news that his father, Odis Wayne Shumpert II, has died. Odis was 71.

Shumpert — who played for the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, and Brooklyn Nets — shared a heartfelt message on Instagram Oct. 27.

“Down goes the King…a sweet goodbye to the greatest man I’ll ever know,” Iman wrote in a caption with several photos of his late father. “You can take your rest pop, u did ur s–t I promise. I don’t know if I’ll ever fit ur shoes but ima have em on everyday anyway. I love you man.”

He concluded his message with a broken heart and dove emoji, writing, “Rest In Paradise Odis Wayne Shumpert II.”

Odis was the father of four sons — Otis III, Ahrii, Iman, and Kasani — and the husband to L’Tanya Shumpert Nee Moseley for 44 years.

Iman Shumpert's divorce from Teyana Taylor

There has been a lot of changes in Iman's personal life since he last played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season. Prior to the passing of his father, his marriage to multi-hyphenate entertainer, Teyana Taylor, officially ended last year. In 2023, the couple separated and the following year their divorce was finalized. The couple shares two daughters: Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose Shumpert. The couple tied the knot in 2016.

Article Continues Below

The two have been in a legal battle for quite sometime despite their divorce being finalized in 2024. In August 2025, Taylor was found in contempt of court for violating the divorce agreement when she disclosed details of their divorce settlement. The singer was ordered to pay Iman's attorney fees which totaled to $70,000.

According to a report from Realtor.com back in March, Taylor received four properties as well as a $300,000 Maybach, a $70,000 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, and a tour bus. Iman was ordered to pay $8,000 a month in child support and fund his children's private school education.

The former NBA star opened up about his divorce on an episode of Tap In With It back in April.

“We've been divorced a year now,” he said. “We've got joint custody of the kids, so I got to see the kids when I got to see the kids. She's got to see the kids when she's got to see the kids. Which, it's cool. There's nothing wrong with that.”

“When I do something for the day, I'm doing that and I can't control what I can't control,” he continued. “I can't do nothing but you know see my babies and do my job–everything else just falls into place.”