After a grueling match against WWE star Jey Uso, CM Punk had another opponent: rapper and country singer Post Malone following Saturday Night's Main Event.

Actor Gabriel Luna posted pictures from a post-event party after WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. which was attended by Post Malone and WWE stars like Dominik Mysterio, Bayley, Raquel Rodriguez, and Punk.

Post Malone suffering a back stage attack 😮 pic.twitter.com/sXYzvCOhXh — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

In the fourth slide, Bayley, Punk, and Rodriguez posed with Post, and the “Voice of the Voiceless” was jokingly choking the country singer out. Bayley was holding Post's arm, and Rodriguez was holding his leg. Meanwhile, Luna was holding a chair above him.

Post Malone was having fun at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event with CM Punk

It looks like everyone was having a good time. Post attended the November 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, during which Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship for a second time.

Post was ringside during the event. WWE posted a video of him dapping up and embracing Punk following his World Heavyweight Championship win.

Article Continues Below

He then whispered something into Punk's ear. Punk was then given his cowboy hat, and he wore it with the World Heavyweight Championship over his shoulder.

This is not the first time Post has been seen at a WWE event. He has history with the company, as he headlined a DLC pack for WWE 2K24.

Additionally, he attended Clash in Paris on Aug. 31, 2025, with Jelly Roll, who co-headlined the Big Ass Stadium Tour with him. They were about to perform a show in Nanterre, France, a few days later.

Jelly Roll recently made his in-ring debut at the 2025 SummerSlam PLE. He teamed with Randy Orton to face Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

During Clash in Paris, former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins took a shot at Post Malone, which reportedly upset him.

Whether or not the rapper-turned-country-singer steps foot in a WWE ring, Post Malone reportedly wants tto “settle” his beef with Rollins.