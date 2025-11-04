There was an unfortunate passing in the family of WWE referee Charles Robinson, whose nephew died in a tragic bike accident, the legendary official revealed.

He took to Instagram to share the sad news. Robinson posted a picture of himself posing with his nephew, Shane, from “2012 or so.” His nephew died on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, while riding his bike.

“Found this super cute picture of my nephew Shane from 2012 or so. He was such a wonderful soul and he affected so many people,” Robinson began. “I think everyone in Newberry SC knew him. Always a straight shooter and he didn’t beat around the bush. He once ask a guy with an eye patch if he was a pirate with no hesitation. Shane was tragically killed Tuesday night while riding his bike. Love him so much.”

We send Robinson and his family well wishes.

Other WWE stars sent Charles Robinson love after his nephew died

Several WWE Superstars and talents sent Robinson messages through the comments section. Renee Paquette, who is now with AEW, commented, “I am so sorry Charles. Sending your family so much love.”

Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Aleister Black said, “I'm so sorry for your loss Charles,” while Monday Night RAW general manager Adam Pearce commented, “I am so so sorry, Chuck. My heart to you and yours, my friend.”

Robinson has been a fixture in WWE since his debut in 2001. He started his professional wrestling career in the Pro Wrestling Federation from 1995 to 1997. He would subsequently join World Championship Wrestling.

In 2001, Robinson joined WWE (then WWF) as a heel referee. After the Alliance was disbanded, he would become the lead referee on SmackDown.

He has since become the brand's senior referee after Mike Chioda left in 2020. Robinson usually calls WWE's biggest matches, including Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns.