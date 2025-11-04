When People magazine crowned Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey as the 2025 Sexiest Man Alive, few expected Bartolo Colon to steal the spotlight. Yet the former MLB pitcher did exactly that, turning a viral cultural moment into pure comedy gold.

On November 3, Bailey, best known as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and soon to appear in Wicked and Jurassic World: Rebirth, accepted the honor during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While fans applauded People’s first openly gay Sexiest Man Alive, Colon brought some lighthearted chaos to the mix.

Bartolo’s viral post steals the show

Taking to X, Colon posted a photoshopped image of himself as the Sexiest Man Alive, his face cropped neatly onto someone else’s chiseled frame. The caption read, “Such an honor to be named @people’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive. Thanks for keeping my seat warm @johnkrasinski 🙏👑.”

Such an honor to be named @people’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive. Thanks for keeping my seat warm @johnkrasinski 🙏👑 pic.twitter.com/wglMh1R7oL — Bartolo Colón (@BColon40) November 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The post instantly lit up social media, with fans applauding his humor. One user wrote, “Took them long enough to make the right choice smh.” Another added, “Haha this is amazing. As a Yankee fan I can still say Bartolo Colon, you are the man!”

Article Continues Below

John Krasinski has not publicly responded, but fans of The Office could easily imagine him joining the joke. The actor’s signature deadpan wit fits perfectly with Colon’s playful tone.

From fan favorite to internet legend

Known affectionately as “Big Sexy,” Colon has long been one of baseball’s most beloved personalities. During his 21-year MLB career, he became a four-time All-Star and won the 2005 AL Cy Young Award. Beyond the accolades, his charisma and larger-than-life presence made him a fan favorite wherever he went, from Cleveland to New York to Anaheim.

His viral humor only strengthens that legacy. Colon’s blend of self-deprecation and confidence mirrors why fans adored him throughout his playing days. Whether striking out batters or posting memes, he knows how to win over a crowd.

Bailey may have the official title this year, but on the internet, it is clear Bartolo Colon remains in a league of his own.