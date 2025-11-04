Before their reconciliation, WWE star Rusev saw other women besides his wife, Lana/CJ Perry.

While appearing on Lana's Identity Crisis podcast (via WrestleTalk), Rusev told his wife that he saw other women while they were separated, but it didn't go anywhere.

“I went on a few dates,” he revealed. “I just wanted some conversations. Because with her, I've never even talked to a woman, because I'm a respectful husband, I don't do that kind [of] stuff. I just wanted to see what kind of conversation I can have with another female. It doesn't have to be sleeping. You just wanna see a conversation.”

He also discussed the age gaps when seeing other women. Rusev, 39, and Lana, 40, are only a few months apart in age. However, he was interested in seeing the difference in conversations when you “go [out] with a 20 year old or a 30 year old or a 40 year old,” before clarifying that he “wouldn't say 20.”

Rusev then clarified that he went on “two or three” dates at most. Going even further, he claimed they weren't with “people who I was interested in.” One was a classmate from years ago, but none were “girlfriends.”

“I didn't want to go and have sex with them,” he explained, “I just wanted to have a conversation, that's all it was.”

WWE stars Rusev and Lana rekindled their marriage after their split

Rusev and Lana got married in July 2016, several years into their initial WWE run. They started their WWE careers as a wrestler and manager duo, with Lana managing Rusev early on.

However, they would both join AEW after their first WWE runs. Rusev was first released in April 2020. Over a year later, in June 2021, Lana was released.

He would be the first to join AEW, debuting in the company in 2020. Then, in 2023, Lana followed him, going by a new ring name, CJ Perry.

Lana's stint was short-lived, and she would re-sign with WWE in 2025 under a “Legends” contract when Rusev returned to the company.

Since coming back, Rusev has feuded with one of WWE's top midcard stars, Sheamus. Their feud culminated at Clash in Paris in August 2025 in a “Old Fashioned Donnybrook Brawl,” which Rusev won.