Stefon Diggs is eager to meet the newest member of his starting lineup. The New England Patriots wide receiver, who is expecting a baby with girlfriend Cardi B, revealed a major update on the rapper’s pregnancy and couldn’t hide his excitement about what’s next, EOnline reports.

“It’s a boy,” Diggs told People in an interview published November 4. “That’s enough for me.”

The 31-year-old already has a daughter, Nova, 9, from a previous relationship and shared that he’s ready to welcome his first son. “I can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around,” Diggs said.

Stefon Diggs reveals him & Cardi B are having a baby boy.🩵 pic.twitter.com/PdInsZ4Scf — ໊ (@BardisMedia) November 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in June but were rumored to have been dating since late 2024. They confirmed their first child together in September, which will be Cardi’s fourth and Diggs’ third. The rapper shares three children with her ex-husband Offset.

Cardi B’s confidence shines through motherhood

While Cardi continues preparing for the arrival of her son, she’s also balancing a demanding schedule that includes her Little Miss Drama Tour beginning February 11 in Palm Desert, California. During a recent appearance on CBS Mornings with Gayle King, the Grammy winner opened up about how she’s feeling as she juggles pregnancy and career.

“I feel very strong,” she said. “I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

The 33-year-old also credited Diggs for being a supportive partner. “He makes me feel very confident,” she explained. “Feeling safe is feeling confident, feeling like you could do it. And it makes you feel like you could take over the world.”

That mutual drive and ambition seem to define their bond. “Me and him think the same way,” she continued. “Yeah, we’re one of the greatest [in our fields], but what’s next?”

At the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City, Diggs echoed that energy when he was congratulated on the upcoming birth by Extra’s Mona Kosar Abdi. Smiling, he said, “It’s supposed to happen real soon, so wish us both luck.”

The wide receiver also shared a lighthearted moment after the Patriots’ win over the Falcons on November 2. When asked if there were “special guests” in attendance, he joked, “It was aight. I think she was a little late, so I don’t know yet. I gotta do my homework. I gotta watch the tape on that one.”

Cardi B >>>>>>> Taylor Swift NEW ENGLAND LOVES YOU CARDI B pic.twitter.com/E161bt4TQj — DomThePatsFan (@domthepatsfan) November 3, 2025

Cardi was indeed there, seen cheering with team owner Robert Kraft. Between the field, the studio, and family life, the couple is entering their busiest and most exciting chapter yet.