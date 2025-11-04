Whenever he signs his next contract, WWE star Cody Rhodes may getting ready to retire and gear up for whatever comes next, if his recent comments are to be believed.

During an interview with the All the Smoke podcast (via Wrestling News), Rhodes revealed that his next contract will probably be his “last.”

“What I’d say is probably my last contract with WWE, or the next contract I sign [will] probably be my last and finish my days with WWE,” he revealed. “It’s the house that built me and it’s the house that brought me back and put me in this wonderful, wonderful position.”

Why does Cody Rhodes want to retire from WWE?

During the same interview, Rhodes gave some insight into why his career may be winding down. He knows when he plans on retiring, even if he won't say it publicly.

“You get to a point where there’s only so much… you can only go so long,” said Rhodes. “And I think I know my number where I’d like to get with this.”

Luckily, WWE makes it easy to still have family time while on the road. Years ago, there was not much work-life balance, but that is no longer the case. This is good news for Rhodes, a father of two.

“I remember hearing somebody saying, ‘There really is no such thing as the balance, you either doing one or you’re doing the other,'” Rhodes recalled. “I have really tried everything I can to bring it together… I don’t mind going in on the PJ that gets me home at three in the morning versus showing up at 5pm the next day. I just try to be there at the breakfast table for my oldest daughter.”

So, take it all in while you can. Rhodes is likely closer to the end of his career than the beginning. He is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, and expect him to stay in the company for the short-term future.

Rhodes has been in the industry for nearly 20 years. He recently made the jump to Hollywood, appearing in The Naked Gun alongside Liam Neeson. He will next appear in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, which also stars Roman Reigns.