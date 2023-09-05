Britney Spears is looking forward to her son Sean's 18th birthday, which falls in less than two weeks. This will mark the end of her monthly child support payments to ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Britney and Kevin married in 2004, had two sons, and divorced in 2007.

Kevin and his family used to live in California. Then relocated, including Sean and their other kids, to Hawaii. This prompts speculation that he aimed to continue collecting support under Hawaii's extended child support laws.

However, a statute dictates that the state where the initial support order was issued holds exclusive jurisdiction. California child support laws specify that payments end when a child graduates high school or turns 19, whichever comes first.

This means Britney Spears' child support for Sean will cease on September 14.

Now, Britney will continue to pay child support for Jayden until his 18th birthday on September 12, 2024.

However, Britney faces additional financial hurdles. Her third husband, Sam Asghari has filed for divorce and seeks spousal support, though their prenup could hinder this.

Both Kevin, her ex-husband from 2004 to 2007, and Sam, have been unable to secure spousal support, thanks to prenuptial agreements.

Over the years, the pop star has annually paid a minimum of $420,000 in child support to Kevin, whose prior request for an increase remains undisclosed. At the time, Britney's net worth exceeded $56 million.

Unfortunately, even after Britney Spears' child support, she still hadn't seen her sons in over a year. This, including her relationship with their father, will hopefully be discussed in her upcoming book “The Woman in Me.”