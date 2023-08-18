Britney Spears‘ prenup reportedly set the stage for a possible $10 million payment to Sam Asghari following their divorce, as disclosed in a recent report. The prenuptial agreement, signed when they wed in 2022, outlined a provision stating that Asghari would receive “$1 million per every two years” of their marriage, with a cap of $10 million after 15 years, PageSix reports.

The 27-year-old fitness trainer filed for divorce from the 41-year-old pop icon on Wednesday, just 14 months after their marriage. The divorce filing cited their date of separation as July 28. Now, Sam Asgahri won't make a dime.

A source previously revealed that one of the issues in their marriage was a disagreement over expanding their family. Spears was eager to have children again, while Asghari felt his life was “very full right now” and wasn't rushing into parenthood.

Despite facing challenges, the couple was determined to make their marriage work, according to another insider. However, recent reports suggest that Asghari is trying to negotiate concessions beyond the prenup's terms and has threatened to disclose potentially embarrassing information about Britney Spears unless he's paid.

Asghari's representative, Brandon Cohen, has since denied these claims, stating that there is no negative intention toward Spears and that Asghari has always supported her.

The prenup's stipulation of a possible $10 million payout based on the duration of their marriage showcases the financial complexity surrounding their split. While Asghari may not receive spousal support, the potential for a substantial payment indicates the intricate dynamics within their relationship and legal agreements.

As the divorce proceedings unfold, the public will likely continue to scrutinize the details and potential outcomes of this high-profile celebrity breakup.