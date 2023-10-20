Britney Spears is setting the record straight on who exactly she lost her virginity to. In her memoir, “The Woman In Me,” she reveals that she slept with the childhood best friend of her brother, Bryan Spears, per sources via Us Weekly. Bryan’s friend was a 17-year-old senior in high school, and Britney was a freshman.

She told W magazine in 2003 that she only had sex with one guy at the time referring to her relationship with Justin Timberlake.

“It was two years into my relationship with Justin. And I thought he was The One. But I was wrong. I didn’t think he was gonna go on Barbara Walters and sell me out,” she told the magazine.

While the headlines about her relationship have been underway leading up to the book's release next week, Justin has stayed mum.

“Justin will always be supportive of Britney and all of her endeavors, but he’s trying to distance himself from her upcoming book,” the insider told Us earlier this month. “It’s not something he’s focusing too much on in terms of anything she might discuss when it comes to their former relationship.”

Britney Spears Reveals That She Had An Abortion During Relationship With Justin Timberlake

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” Spears, now 41, writes about the pregnancy. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

“I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby,” she wrote. “I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Timberlake and Spears met on the set of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. Spears was on there from 1993 to 1996 along with the “Cry Me A River” singer and Christina Aguilera. They dated from 1999 until 2002. The pop star was previously married to Jason Alexander in January of 2004 but only for 55 hours. She then married Kevin Federline 10 months later in October 2004. They share two sons together: Jayden James Federline and Sean Preston Federline.

Britney's memoir “The Woman In Me” is out on Oct. 24.