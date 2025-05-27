While not a complete homer, former New York Knicks reporter Mike Wise has a good feeling about their odds against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, especially thanks to Madison Square Garden.

Wise spoke to ClutchPoints as the Eastern Conference Finals series vs. the Pacers was starting. He was confident that New York could overcome Indiana, even if it takes a full seven games.

“I think they'll win in seven games,” said Wise. “I think it'll be a great series, and it'll go back and forth, but I do believe Madison Square Garden has this throaty roar that gets going during the playoffs as the rounds go by and they advance further.”

Unlike previous years, Wise feels the Knicks have a certain “mojo” that can carry them forward, even if it comes and goes. “They have a little Jekyll and Hyde personality,” he conceded. “You never know from one game to the next what's gonna happen with them. But I do think they have a chemistry and a belief that wasn't there a year ago, and you could see it in those first two games in Boston.”

Of course, Wise is referencing the first two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Knicks went into Boston as underdogs and ended up beating the Celtics in the first two games.

Still, even if the Knicks advance to the NBA Finals, Wise isn't convinced they can beat the Oklahoma City Thunder. In fact, no one may be good enough to beat them. The Knicks haven't won a championship in over five decades, and Wise knows the fanbase is “anxious” for a title. They may have to keep waiting.

“Now, I don't know if anybody's gonna beat the Thunder,” analyzed Wise. “They're so deep and talented; I don't think anybody coming outta Eastern Conference can beat him, but who knows?

“I think the Thunder will come out of the West, the Knicks will come out of the East and give them a good series,” he continued. “It's unfathomable for me to predict that at this point.”

While Madison Square Garden has one of the best homecourt advantages in the NBA, the Paycom Center isn't far behind. As Wise explained, “If there's anything to rival Madison Square Garden for the best homecourt advantage, it's Oklahoma City. That place is really loud.”

The Knicks are currently down 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Pacers. Game 4 will be played on May 27, 2025, and everyone, including Wise, will have their eyes on it.