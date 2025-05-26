Jordon Hudson is continuing to spark engagement rumors with Bill Belichick.

The former cheerleader was seen rocking a diamond ring at the airport amid speculation that she and Belichick could be engaged. According to photos obtained by TMZ, Hudson was sitting in the Raleigh-Durham Airport in North Carolina as they awaiting a plane to Boston. Hudson and Belichick have been dating since 2023 after meeting one another on a plane two years prior.

The airport photos follow multiple reports this week that the two could be thinking of tying the knot. According to The New York Times, Hudson told someone that they were engaged. Belichick also went ahead and updated the name of his boat. It previously read, “VIII Rings,” or “Eight Rings, to represent the eight Super Bowl rings he won as a head and assistant coach. The boat now reads, “I+VIII Rings,” or “One Plus Eight Rings,” seemingly referring to his engagement with Hudson.

As for now, neither party has confirmed publicly that they are engaged.

Jordon Hudson's Alleged Behavior At Bill Belichick's Podcast Interview

Besides the engagement rumors, Hudson's alleged behavior at Belichick's interviews has been making headlines. It first began when Hudson had interjected herself into Belichick's CBS Sunday Morning interview in April when the reporter asked how the couple met.

“We aren't talking about this,” Hudson said.

Belichick released a statement in his girlfriend's defense claiming that he was told he was discussing his new book, The Art of Winning, and not his relationship.

“I agreed to speak with CBS Sunday Morning to promote my new book, ‘The Art of Winning – Lessons from My Life in Football.' Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book,” Bill Belichick said in his statement.

“Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview,” Belichick continued. “I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book. After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track. Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.”

CBS disagreed with Belichick's statement and fired back on X, writing, “When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview. There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.”

Recently, Belichick was interviewed by The Pivot podcast and former NFL star, Channing Crowder, Ryan Clark, and Fred Taylor.

Crowder recently spoke about having the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach on the show and said that Hudson was seen “lurking” during the interview.

“He’s all in if you talk football, but if you start talking personal stuff he starts doing the mumble and the one-word answers and his old lady is different,” Crowder told Marc Hochman on their podcast, Hochman and Crowder last week.

“She lurks,” he said of Belichick’s girlfriend whom he’s been dating since 2023. “It’s weird to know him as Coach Belichick running the entire organization as GM, head coach, talent coordinator, all that stuff, and then to see this tiny little 95-pound girl pretty much telling him what to do.”

Hudson and Belichick have not addressed Crowder's statements at this time.