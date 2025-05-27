Post Malone shut down Philadelphia not only with his show but with surprise guest Allen Iverson.

The 11-time NBA All-Star joined Posty on stage at Citizens Bank Park while he performed his 2015 hit “White Iverson,” which is famously titled after the NBA icon. Post Malone is currently on tour with Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell for The Big A– Stadium Tour. In the clip, Iverson is seen walking onto the stage with Malone, singing “White Iverson” and praising the NBA legend.

Post Malone brings out Allen Iverson in Philly 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T05CZhEYIl — Whistle (@WhistleSports) May 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

While Iverson is from Virginia, the mark he has left on the NBA and Philly is incomparable. Iverson spent 12 seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers from 1996-2007 and returned to have a brief stint with the team in 2009-2010. During his time with the 76ers, he won the NBA's Most Valuable Player award in 2001, was an NBA All-Star 11 times 2000 to 2010 and won All-Star Game MVP twice in 2001 and 2005. He is also a four-time scoring champion

three-time steal champion.

Iverson was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016 and was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021. Last year, Iverson was honored with a statue of his famous 2002 “practice” speech, outside of the 76ers' practice facility in Camden, New Jersey.

“This is such an honor, man, and it don’t even feel real,” Iverson told the crowd at an unveiling ceremony on last month according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I don’t get nervous too much, but just seeing so many people in here that I love … just want to say all the right things and just want you all to know that I appreciate you all.”

“This is a moment I’ll never forget,” Iverson said about being recognized and having his statue alongside other 76ers legends, per NBC Sports. “I’ll cherish this moment for the rest of my life.”

Allen Iverson Recognized In Shaquille O'Neal's Netflix Docuseries

One part of Iverson's legacy is his role in his role in revamping Reeboks image in the competitive sportswear industry. Alongside Shaquille O'Neal, the two were able to enhance Reebok and now hold positions with the company. O’Neal is currently the president of basketball at Reebok while AI serves as the vice president. Shaq will soon be releasing a docuseries on Netflix, titled Power Moves, which looks into the journey of rebuilding Reebok.

“I’ve always said Reebok was never number one but never number three. I remember when I signed with Reebok it was an emerging company then we signed Allen Iverson and Shawn Kemp and we were always in the fold. Then Adidas purchased Reebok and then it kind of went away,” the former NBA star shared on Today last week.

“When it came back up for sale my partner, Jamie Salter, he purchased it. For me, it’s just a challenge to bring [Reebok] back with some type of prominence. Back then we didn’t have as much competition as we have now, so there’s a lot of competition and it’s just fun, I had to learn a lot.”

Power Moves will be on Netflix on June 4. Take a look at the trailer below: