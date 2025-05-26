A month after saying he'd play 2025 “bad headed,” Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons debuted a new haircut.

The haircut was posted on his Instagram Stories (via Sportskeedia). He reposted a video from a barber named Bully. Parsons appeared to have buzzed his hair, and it is now short on top.

While not a drastic change, Parsons' new hairstyle could be a positive change heading into the 2025 season. He is going to be looking for a new contract, and maybe the new haircut will give him renewed energy.

Previously, Parsons told his fans he would play “bald headed” in 2025. There is still time before the season starts to see that claim through if he wants.

Who is Cowboys star Micah Parsons?

Parsons is an edge rusher for the Cowboys going into his fifth season. He is coming off an injury-riddled 2024 campaign where he only played in 13 games.

In 13 games, Parsons logged 12 sacks — the lowest of his career — and two forced fumbles. He also had 43 total tackles and one pass deflection.

To date, Parsons has 52.5 sacks in 63 games for the Cowboys. He has made 256 tackles (172 solo), forced nine fumbles, and has recovered four fumbles.

Going into the season, the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option on his contract. Parsons will soon be seeking a new long-term deal with the team.

Before being selected by the Cowboys with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Parsons played college football at Penn State.

In his first two seasons with the Nittany Lions, Parsons logged 6.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. In his sophomore campaign, Parsons had 109 total tackles in 13 games. He also logged five pass deflections.

Since going to the NFL, Parsons has been elected to the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons. He is also a three-time All-Pro player (two First-team, one Second-team).

He burst onto the scene in 2021 with his rookie year. Parsons had 13 sacks and 84 total tackles during the season, earning him NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

He followed that up with a 13.5 sack season in 2022. The following year, he had a career-high 14 sacks. He also had another 67 tackles.

The Cowboys disappointed in 2024 with a 7-10 record. They were hampered with injuries, including ones to Parsons and quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott only played in eight games. During those, he threw for under 2,000 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. The team hopes to get back to their winning ways in 2025 under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.