Stephen Curry’s on-court heroics are well documented, but over the weekend, the Warriors superstar added “music festival hype man” to his resume. At Napa Valley’s BottleRock festival, Curry was front and center for rising star Benson Boone’s set, swaying, smiling, and singing along to the viral hit “Beautiful Things” with the energy of someone who genuinely knew every word, TMZ reports.

steph singing "beautiful things" during benson boone's set at bottlerock 🥹 pic.twitter.com/C1WDSWyxLE — nana (@namxsj) May 26, 2025

Footage of Curry soaking in the performance made the rounds online, showing the four-time NBA champion in full fan mode, capturing the moment on his phone while mouthing lyrics with visible joy. He sported a stylish hat and an easygoing grin, looking every bit the off-duty legend having the time of his life. Though it’s unclear whether he tried Boone’s signature backflip afterward, fans probably hope he left that to the professionals.

A packed crowd and Bay Area pride

Curry wasn’t the only notable figure repping NorCal at the music and wine-filled weekend. San Francisco 49ers stars George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk, joined by their wives Claire and Kristin, were also in attendance and made their presence known—jumping onstage and joining the party. Whether the Warriors guard and the 49ers crew linked up is anyone’s guess, but the vibes all around were pure celebration.

Boone, whose career took flight after leaving American Idol in 2021, proved why he’s more than a social media sensation. With a Grammy moment under his belt and a spot on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, he now commands audiences the way headliners do. In fact, his 6 p.m. set drew a crowd rivaling Justin Timberlake’s and even outshined Green Day’s from the night before.

BottleRock crowds usually meander between gourmet bites and wine tastings, but Boone’s set locked them in. Dressed in acid-wash jeans, a leather jacket, and his now-trademark mullet, Boone delivered every lyric and flip with flair. Stephen Curry knew it—and he wasn’t missing a second.