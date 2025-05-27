Fans are predicting that Taylor Swift will be making a big announcement at the American Music Awards tonight.

The award show, hosted by Jennifer Lopez, which airs at 8 p.m. ET live on CBS and streams live on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, has nominated the singer for six awards. Swift is nominated for:

Favorite Pop Album, for “The Tortured Poets Department”

Collaboration of the Year, for “Fortnight” ft. Post Malone

Album of the Year, for “The Tortured Poets Department”

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Favorite Touring Artist

Artist of the Year

Why Fans Think Taylor Swift's Next Release Will Be Reputation

Despite not showing up on the red carpet, fans noticed some easter eggs ahead of the show via Swift's official website. Her website was rearranged to spell out AMAs.

“Apparel, music, accessories and sale,” the tiles read in order.

🚨| Taylor Swift’s official website now spells out AMAs! pic.twitter.com/raJjdV5iZc — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) May 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Another reason why fans believe Reputation is coming soon is because of the re-recorded version of “Look What You Me Do.” Swift's song was featured last week in The Handmaid's Tale season six episode. Fans also believed that Swift made a cameo during the episode but show lead, Elisabeth Moss, debunked those rumors.

“Of course it’s not her,” Moss told TVLine in an interview, but admitted that it would have been “amazing” if it had been the singer.

“Im afraid that’s not Taylor. She’s pretty busy,” Moss, who directed the episode, said. “I feel like if she was going to come do our show, we would’ve made sure we saw her face.”

However, Moss did enjoy the fact that fans wanted Swift to be a part of the show.

“Oh my God, that’s hilarious. I love that idea, though,” Moss told the outlet. “But this is one of the reasons we were so excited about this moment, just the fan engagement on Handmaid’s is so intense, and then marrying that with the Swifties is, like, ‘Jesus Christ.’ It’s so fun!”

The last time she was present at the AMAs was in 2022 following her brief hiatus from award show after showing up in 2018.

However, fans aren't too far fetched to think that Swift would show up at the AMAs and announce a new album since she previously did so at the Grammy Awards. Last year at the award show, she surprised fans while accepting Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights.

The singer had another surprise up her sleeve for her latest album. “It's a 2 am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album,” Swift wrote on social media post on the release day. “I'd written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here's the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn't mine anymore… it's all yours.”

The singer was nominated for six nominations at the 2025 Grammys.

There is still hope for fans even if Swift doesn't make a surprise appearance tonight. Back in December, a source told Us Weekly back in December that Swift “wants to start the New Year on a low-key, restful note,” but “then she’ll get to work on a new album and is talking about hitting the road again—albeit on a smaller scale than the Eras Tour—in 2026.” With all of the hints pointing to Reputation, it's only a manner of time that Swift makes an announcement.