Before not attending the 2025 AMAs with Taylor Swift, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce‘s hair went viral while he was spotted in the wild.

On Monday, May 26, 2025, Kelce was spotted leaving somewhere with his hair out. He was wearing black shorts and a blue tank top, and his long hair was flowing. “THE HAIR” Travis Nation captioned the photos on X, formerly Twitter.

Swifties in the comments were praising the look. “Taylor's man and the greatest tight end of all time is looking very handsome,” one fan commented. Another said, “What a cutie!” A different X user commented, “So hot.”

THE HAIR pic.twitter.com/GcTAXjcx5U — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift go to the 2025 AMAs?

Kelce ultimately did not get to show off his lochs at the 2025 AMAs. Swift did not go to the ceremony, which took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, so neither did Kelce.

Swift's fans were expecting her to finally announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) at the show. It may have worked out that she did not attend, as she did not win any awards. Swift was up for six, including Artist of the Year, but went home empty-handed.

Meanwhile, Kelce and Swift seemingly had a quiet night in instead of going to the AMAs. They have been laying low throughout the offseason, and that continued on Monday night.

Kelce is gearing up for the Chiefs' offseason program to begin. Kelce is heading into what could be his last year in the NFL. He contemplated retirement after the Chiefs lost Super Bowl 59 in dominant fashion. He ultimately decided to return for his 13th season.

2024 was an up-and-down season for Kelce. He was 12th in the league with 97 receptions, but he only had 823 yards, his lowest total since 2014. Kelce also only caught three touchdowns, his lowest since 2016.

He is two years removed from one of his best seasons. In 2022, Kelce caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. Two years before that, he had a career-high 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns.

We will see how his role changes during the upcoming season. Kelce is not getting any younger, and his backup, Noah Grey, had 40 catches for 437 yards and five touchdowns last year. Kelce will turn 36 years old during the 2025 regular season as well in October.