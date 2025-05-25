Khloe Kardashian is showing love to Tristan Thompson's brother, Amari.

Kardashian, who shares two children with the Cleveland Cavaliers center, supported the Thompson family by attending Amari's dance recital. Tristan was appointed as Amari's legal guardian as his younger brother has a rare form of Epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) and requires around-the-clock care. The NBA star took on the role when their mother, Andrea Thompson, died in 2023.

The Good American founder posted a photo with Amari on her Instagram Story and captioned it, “I am so proud of this young man.”

She also posted several videos on her Story which she wrote, “Amari is so happy!!” Kris Jenner also attended the dance recital with Kardashian.

How Khloe Kardashian Has Supported Tristan Thompson and Amari Thompson

It's not surprising that Kardashian would show up for Amari in this way since she has continually included Tristan's brother in family gatherings, despite her and the NBA player no longer being a couple. Last year, for Amari's 18th birthday, the reality star threw him an extravagant party.

The party was shown on their Hulu show, The Kardashians, where Kardashian emphasized what it means for her children to know their uncle.

“I do think it’s important for our kids and everyone’s kids to be exposed to all different types of people,” Khloe said, adding that Tatum and True — whom she shares with Tristan — are “much more exposed” to Amari compared to their cousins.

During the episode, Kris shared how much Amari means to Khloe.

“Khloe truly is such a big part of Amari’s life and I think it’s so incredibly impressive how she takes care of him,” Kris said. “She’s literally a gift from God and so is Amari.”

She shared a couple of snapshots from his birthday on Instagram in a heartfelt post.

“I can’t believe you are 18! You have changed our lives in the best possible ways! Thank you for being an angel to us all! You are the sweetest, silliest and most loving young man,” Khloe wrote with photos of she and Amari over the years. “I hope you feel how much we love and adore you our sweet angel Amari [blue heart].

Khloe has also extended her home to Tristan and Amari when the NBA star was getting work done on his home. Tristan thanked Khloe and the rest of her family for their hospitality during that time.

“Thank you so much — especially for me and my family — I don’t know what I would do without you guys,” he told Khloé, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner back in 2023 on The Kardashians. “You guys are so busy and have so much going on, I just hope I can continue blessing you guys with everything my mom would want for you.”

For Khloe, she did not second guess helping Tristan out.

“God does have a plan and God doesn’t want him to be alone right now. And why should he be?” she added in the episode. “I just think this is what family does. When s—t hits the fan all you have is your family and Tristan and I are family. We are going to be family for the rest of our lives.”

While the two have been co-parenting True and Tatum since their 2021 split, Khloe shares that she is not interested in rekindling her relationship with Tristan and has been holding off dating.