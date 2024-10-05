Weeks after Brittany Mahomes interacted with former President Trump's social media post which fans believed created a divide in her newfound friendship with global pop star Taylor Swift, the mother of two (with another on the way) has shared a cryptic social media post seemingly addressing the ordeal.

“Be the reason why people believe in beautiful souls, kind hearts, and good energy. Never stop being a good person,” the quote read via her social Instagram Story Thursday per Parade.

How Are Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift Now?

In August, Brittany, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, “liked” a post from former President Trump's Instagram account. Social media attacked Brittany for showing allegiance to Trump since she is now friends with Swift. The singer is dating Travis Kelce who also plays alongside Mahomes on the Chiefs and the women have seemingly become friends over the last NFL season. Swift, for the last two elections, has endorsed Democratic candidates such as President Joe Biden in 2020 and Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.

Swift took to Instagram last month to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift wrote on Instagram underneath a photo of herself holding her cat Benjamin. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

She continued: “I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

While Brittany didn't address the situation head on, she did hint at the advice her husband gave her in the past.

“I think the main thing that [Patrick] always told me is like, ‘Stop caring about what people think, especially the people that don’t even know you,'” said Brittany via Will Ahmed on his WHOOP podcast.

Despite seemingly conflicting political views, the duo was seen at the US Open on a double date that was followed by another double date at dinner.