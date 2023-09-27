Jackson State alumna and social media influencer Brittany Renner joined Shannon Sharpe's “Club Shay Shay Podcast” and spoke about a multitude of topics. One of the topics included then-coach Deion Sanders inviting her to talk to the Jackson State football team to talk about how, as Sanders called it, “…Educate them on how the game is played between man & woman at their age & stage.” Looking back on the appearance, Renner says that she didn't like how she was portrayed.

“What I didn’t like about speaking at Jackson State was the way that it was marketed as I was a cautionary tale. If you were to play back the whole footage — what was I warning you about? If I was a gold digger, I’d be easily the dumbest one. I’d be the least successful one. I am not in a position to tell young men about what gold diggers do?”

Sanders also spoke about Renner speaking to his players at Jackson State on his appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast in December. He spoke about his thoughts on bringing Renner to speak to his team before she spoke about her negative feelings about the appearance, which she first spoke about in an interview with The Shade Room in March.

Sanders said of Renner, “Brittany is a real woman. She keeps it 100. She keeps it straightforward, and she’s a tremendous influencer on Instagram. Bringing her in to talk about game from a woman’s point of view was unbelievable. Had I had Brittany Renner in a meeting when I was in college, I might be about $15 million more richer because she broke it down to these guys…She say, ‘It’s women out there who do their homework. They know everything about you because you tell on yourself on the Gram and on social. So, they know how to go get you.”

You can watch Renner's whole appearance on Sharpe's podcast on YouTube.