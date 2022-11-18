Published November 18, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Brittney Griner has been transferred to a Russian penal colony, sparking outrage among fans and popular figures who expressed concern over the condition of the WNBA star.

To recall, Russia previously refused to disclose the location of Griner when she was being transferred to a penal colony. Even her lawyers were unaware of her whereabouts during the transfer process that lasted for two weeks, leaving her family and fans anxious for her safety.

On Thursday, however, it was confirmed that the Phoenix Mercury player was taken to a penal colony in the Russian region of Mordovia. Her lawyers also shared that Griner “is doing as well as could be expected and trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment.”

Despite the rather encouraging development, fans couldn’t help but call out the US government to take action and resolve the situation as soon as possible.

“God the US needs to bring Brittney Griner home. How utterly terrifying for her and her family. I read that the normal jail time for the amount of drugs they allegedly found is 15 DAYS. The US knows she’s being used as a pawn but seems to have no urgency to free her,” one Twitter commented.

Even someone who said they hate Griner took note of her wrongful detainment in Russia, saying “I really hate Brittney Griner and I know she hates America. But, she is an American and I just read she is being transported to some sketchy Russian prison to serve out her 9 year sentence over a few weed vape carts. No American deserves that. POTUS get our girl back.”

Author and model Padma Lakshmi also shared the horrors waiting for Brittney Griner in Russian penal colony, noting that it tortures prisoners with sleep deprivation and many other ways.

“WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to *9 years* in a Russian penal colony for having 2 cannabis vape canisters in her luggage,” Lakshmi wrote. “Formerly known as a gulag, this is a work camp that uses sleep deprivation (hourly checks) & the denial of medical treatment to torture prisoners.”

Meanwhile, actress Candice Patton took to Instagram to remind everyone to spread awareness about Griner’s current status. She uploaded a photo of Griner and captioned it with, “Let’s not stop being concerned. Bring her home”

It remains to be seen what will happen to Griner. The US is still negotiating a prisoner exchange for the women’s basketball star, with recent reports noting a significant step in that regard.

For now, however, fans can only stay patient and hope for the best for Griner.