Opposing defenses cannot go a single snap without identifying where Brock Bowers is aligned in the Raiders offense. Just 12 weeks into the 2024 NFL season, Raiders rookie Brock Bowers has already carved out a place in Raider glory, joining NFL Hall of Famer and HBCU icon Jerry Rice in the record books.

Despite a 29-19 week 12 loss to the Denver Broncos, Bowers’ four-catch, 38-yard performance in Week 12 broke two franchise records: the rookie reception mark (74, surpassing Amari Cooper’s 72) and most receptions through 11 games (previously held by Jerry Rice).

In an interview with Las Vegas Raiders on Sports Illustrated, Bowers expressed the importance of being a Raiders record holder.

“It means a lot… a bunch of great players came through this franchise.” “Being one of those guys to have that record is just insane to me,” he added.

Joining Jerry Rice in the record books is a rare and remarkable feat, underscoring the historic nature of Bowers’ season. In 54 games, Rice caught 243 passes for 3,286 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Raiders after winning three Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers.

While the Raiders had high hopes for Bowers, the 13th overall pick's explosive start has exceeded even the most optimistic expectations. Amid a disappointing 2-9 season, Bowers has been one of the Raiders’ few bright spots.. He currently ranks second in NFL receptions (74), and is tied for 8th in yards with 744. Bowers has also scored three touchdowns.

Currently, Sports Illustrated projects the Las Vegas Raiders to have the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While the team has a number of positions to upgrade, tight end will not be one of them.

In addition to drafting Bowers, the Raiders also drafted Michael Mayer in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Mayer has only played 5 games for the Raiders in 2024, but is the ideal tight end to pair alongside Bowers. Mayer complements Bowers with his size and in-line blocking ability, creating a versatile duo for the future.

With playoff hopes waning, the Raiders have quickly become a major player in NFL offseason talk. With a projected top draft pick and an open offensive coordinator position, the Raiders offense could look very different soon. For now, the Raiders’ formula is simple: build for the future around their rising star, Brock Bowers.