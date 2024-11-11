It has been over a year since Brock Lesnar was seen in WWE due to being linked to the Vince McMahon lawsuit, and he is yet to return. But still, the Beast Incarnate has been seen in public on occasion, and his latest appearance shows a return to form for him.

Singer Ward Davis shared an image of him with Lesnar. They seem to be backstage at one of Davis' recent shows. Davis recalled meeting him in his post and joking that Lesnar had injured him when taking the picture.

In the picture, Lesnar is still donning the beard and cowboy hat seen in his last WWE run. He looks jacked once again and appears to be in-ring shape. Could this be a sign of a return?

The picture is a far cry from one of his other recent appearances. He was recently seen with a handlebar mustache and appeared leaner than usual.

Maybe Brock Lesnar is preparing for a WWE return after his long hiatus. It is also possible that Lesnar is keeping the beard outside of his WWE work.

“Dude[,] I get to meet some cool ass people. Brock Lesnar came out to the show last night,” Davis said in his caption. “He broke four of my ribs when he put his arm around me for this picture.”

Brock Lesnar's WWE career

Early in his career, Lesnar was pushed as one of the top WWE stars. He quickly won the WWE Undisputed Championship upon joining the main roster in 2002.

His first run with the company ended in 2004 after WrestleMania XX. Lesnar faced Goldberg with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin as the special guest referee.

After leaving WWE, Lesnar went to New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He became a UFC Champion during his run. Lesnar also made the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad despite not playing football since high school.

In 2012, Lesnar returned to WWE with a new gimmick. He began implementing his UFC fighting style into his matches. After losing to John Cena in his first match back, he became one of the company's biggest stars.

At WrestleMania 30, he ended the Undertaker's streak of 21 wins at the Showcase of the Immortals. He won several world championships during this run, including a Universal Championship reign that lasted over 500 days.

He lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in front of zero fans. Lesnar seemingly retired before making a shocking return at the 2021 SummerSlam event.

His final feuds

He feuded with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship over the next year. He later lost the WWE Championship to Reigns, unifying the championships. Their feud culminated with a Last Man Standing match at the 2022 SummerSlam PLE.

Lesnar then resumed a feud with Bobby Lashley that was teased in early 2022. They continued their program until Elimination Chamber in February 2023, when Lesnar lost via disqualification.

After facing Omos at WrestleMania 39, Lesnar had a three-match feud with Cody Rhodes. Ultimately, Rhodes won the series 2-1, with their last match occurring at SummerSlam in 2023.

WWE fans will have to wait and see if Lesnar ever comes back. He is usually a fixture of the Road to WrestleMania. With the Royal Rumble coming up in February 2025, you never know what can happen.