Despite being off WWE TV for over a year thanks to being linked to the Vince McMahon lawsuit, Brock Lesnar could return if the recent teases on Monday Night RAW are any indication.

On the October 14, 2024, edition of RAW, the Beast Incarnate was referenced twice by former rivals, as captured by @WRESTLING_UE on X, formerly Twitter. The first came in a backstage segment between Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Adam Pierce. Rollins was asking for a match with Bronson Reed, saying, “Let me remind you, I've slayed beasts.”

Expand Tweet

The second reference came when Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes had a promo with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Rhodes and Gunther will square off at Crown Jewel in a non-title match for the Crown Jewel Championship.

“And Gunther, I have already slain a frightening beast,” Rhodes reminded him.

Could the WWE be preparing fans for the return of Brock Lesnar on RAW after he was linked to the Vince McMahon lawsuit? Anything is possible. Paul “Triple H” Levesque cryptically teased it a few months ago, saying, “If and when he decides to do something, we'd be open to the conversation.”

The latest development regarding Lesnar comes shortly after another turn in the lawsuit. McMahon's accuser, Janel Grant, recently asked that the NDAs be waived to allow others to “come forward with potentially similar allegations.”

Brock Lesnar's career as WWE's Next Big Thing

Upon joining the WWE main roster in 2002, Lesnar was treated as the Next Big Thing. He quickly won the WWE Undisputed Championship from the Rock at the SummerSlam event in August of that year.

He later feuded with the likes of the Undertaker, John Cena, and Kurt Angle. Lesnar's final feud in his initial WWE run was against Goldberg, who came to the company from WCW. Their WrestleMania XX match was not well-received by fans, as the two competitors got booed out of the building.

After leaving WWE, Lesnar went on to compete in various Japanese promotions. He also tried his hand at professional football and the UFC before coming back to the WWE in 2012.

Since his return, Lesnar took on a new persona, implementing his UFC fighting style into his matches. He first feuded with Cena before setting his sights on Triple H.

At the 2014 SummerSlam, Lesnar manhandled Cena and won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He eventually lost the championship at WrestleMania 31 when Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on him.

Throughout the rest of the 2010s, Lesnar was a beast on top of WWE. He won several world championships, broke the Undertaker's WrestleMania streak, and held the Universal Championship for over 500 days.

Cowboy Brock

He seemed to retire after WrestleMania 36. However, he returned with a new look and persona at the 2021 SummerSlam event, confronting Roman Reigns.

After feuding with Reigns one final time, Lesnar had a WrestleMania match against Omos. He then turned his focus on Cody Rhodes, competing in a trilogy of matches against him that culminated at the 2023 SummerSlam PLE.

Once the McMahon lawsuit arose, Lesnar has not been seen on WWE TV. He did not take part in the Road to WrestleMania XL despite usually being a fixture of the program.