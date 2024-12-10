Canadian Country Music Hall of Famer Jason McCoy linked up with Brock Lesnar amid his WWE hiatus, as fans are still waiting for the Beast Incarnate's return.

The singer posted a picture of him with Lesnar and his wife, Rena Marlette-Lesnar, better known as Sable in WWE. Lesnar is wearing a cowboy hat and a shirt that reads “The Great Canadian Roadtrip.” A second picture was shared in the Instagram post with just McCoy and Lesnar.

“Amazing night in Regina hanging with Brock Lesnar and his beautiful wife Rena,” McCoy's caption read. “Amazing people.”

Lesnar is back with the beard that he donned during his recent WWE run from 2021-23. In August 2024, he was seen with a handlebar mustache and a slimmer physique. A few months later, in November, Lesnar looked ready to come back to WWE in a picture with another country singer, Ward Davis.

Will Brock Lesnar ever return to WWE?

Regardless of whether or not he ever comes back to WWE, Lesnar looks to be enjoying his life. He has not been seen since August 2023, when he faced Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. Despite his losing effort, he raised Rhodes' arm after the match in a surprising twist.

He was seemingly linked to the Vince McMahon-Janel Grant lawsuit in January 2024. That resulted in Lesnar being pulled from the Royal Rumble PLE and subsequent WrestleMania XL.

Usually, the Beast Incarnate is one of the key players in WrestleMania season. However, given the controversies, he is nowhere to be found.

WWE fans will have to wait and see if Lesnar ever returns to the company. The 2025 Royal Rumble PLE is coming up in February 2025 — perhaps that is where he can stage a shocking return. He has unfinished business with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, who he had a face-off with at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Lesnar is one of the biggest stars in WWE history. He made his debut in 2002, winning the WWE Championship from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at SummerSlam.

After leaving WWE in 2004, he went to New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), the NFL, and UFC. He returned to WWE in 2012 with a new persona, incorporating his MMA background into his matches.

During his second stint with the company, Lesnar ended the Undertaker's WrestleMania streak, won several world championships, and had a 504-day reign with the Universal Championship.

He then made a second return to WWE at the 2021 SummerSlam PLE. Lesnar resumed his feud with Roman Reigns, having another trilogy of matches with him during this run. He also feuded with Omos, Bobby Lashley, and Rhodes in his third stint with the company.