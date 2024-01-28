Cody joins an Elite company.

And just like that, there was one: Cody Rhodes.

That's right, after entering the 2024 Royal Rumble at spot 15, a full 15 earlier than his 2023 entrance, Cody Rhodes outlasted every performer who came before him to make it to the final four of the final match of the show, eliminating Austin Theory from the match on his way to a final four of himself, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Gunther, which, conveniently, were probably the four favorites to win the match.

Exchanging blows with his biggest opponents – literally – from last year's match, the “Ring General” Gunther, Rhodes was able to eliminate the Imperium leader shortly after McIntyre was taken out by the “Second City Saint,” leading to a match within a match against two former AEW Champions, the “American Nightmare” versus the “Best in the World.”

Exchanging blows for what felt like a solid television-length match in and of itself, Rhodes and Punk exchanged blows back and forth, with the duo eating each other's finishers as the match progressed, with the latter growing more and more frustrated with each passing moment as his former heelish ways that fans of, well, basically every single major promotion of the past 25 years know all too well. Announcing to the fans in the arena that he wasn't going to lose to “Dusty's kid,” Punk turned a would-be elimination into a sneak attack from behind and looked shocked as the pyro went off for the “American Nightmare” instead of himself, all the while Seth Rollins was able to breathe a sigh of relief that he doesn't have a locked in opponent for WrestleMania.

Could this have played out differently? Sure, Rhodes could have been eliminated by a debuting MJF, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could have come out and cleaned house to produce a record-breaking cash cow for WWE at WrestleMania 40 from advertising dollars alone, or Gunther could have just gotten revenge from last year and earned the win as some rumors suggested could happen. Instead, after weeks of speculation, Rhodes became the first person to win the Royal Rumble two years in a row since “Stone Cold” Steve Austin accomplished the feat in the 1990s, and will now get to main event WrestleMania for the second year in a row as well. Will the results be any different? Maybe yes, maybe no, but hey, that's why fans watch the shows, right, for those moments.

Cody Rhodes weighs in on his WrestleMania match.

After securing the biggest win of the 2024 year so far, Cody Rhodes stopped by the Royal Rumble press conference to discuss all things professional wrestling, from the memes about his desire to #FinishTheStory to the allegations against Vince McMahon, which he handled very well.

Still, this was a press conference after a wrestling Premium Live Event, so Rhodes did get a few questions about his match and what it means about the future, with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo asking who he plans to challenge at WrestleMania 40, Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns. Unsurprisingly, to anyone who has been paying attention to WWE even a little bit, Rhodes didn't have to think too long about his choice.

“I feel like everyone knew that, right? I’m very glad he decided to take the sky box seat. It could make it really clear where we’re at,” Cody Rhodes told reporters via Fightful. “All due respect in the world to Seth Rollins. That title gains more prestige every single day, but WrestleMania 39 did happen. If you’re me, you can’t look at that, and you can’t run from it. I want to be back in the ring with Roman Reigns, and I want to finish the story. I detest the statement now because, apparently, everyone has a story. Punk wanted a story, Drew has a story, everyone has a story. A big part for me, I’m very big on keeping my word. If I say something silly on TV, but it’s a promise, I intend to keep the promise. I don’t know if two times is the charm with Roman, we’ll see.”

On paper, Rhodes is more or less a made man now, or at least as made of a man a performer can be in the WWE Universe when they don't have a belt around their waist, as he's now locked into a main event spot at the “Showcase of the Immortals” in a way even Roman Reigns isn't, as he could theoretically lose the belt between the fallout edition of RAW and WrestleMania weekend. Sure, he still has to secure the win in South Philadelphia, but hey, at this point, the story is alive and well, which was far from a guarantee even the day before.