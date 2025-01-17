The Denver Broncos’ season came to an end under the bright lights of Highmark Stadium, suffering a 31-7 Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills. Sure, the loss was a tough pill to swallow for players, coaches, and fans. However, it wasn't entirely unexpected. The defeat also represented a pivotal moment for a team poised to take the next step. For Denver, this offseason is not just about regrouping. It is also about seizing the opportunity to close the gap between being a playoff participant and becoming a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Addressing key needs through their 2025 NFL free agency plan could be the game-changer the team needs.

Big Picture

Looking at the bigger picture, the Broncos have plenty to feel optimistic about after their 2024 season. Sean Payton delivered on the promise of returning Denver to the playoffs. Along the way, the Broncos found their quarterback of the future in rookie Bo Nix, solidified a top-10 defense, and unearthed rising stars like Marvin Mims Jr and Nick Bonitto.

Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs remain the gold standard in the AFC West. However, the Broncos have established themselves as legitimate contenders in the division. Now that their postseason run has concluded, Payton and general manager George Paton are tasked with building on the momentum of this breakthrough season.

The Broncos don’t need to make splashy moves in the 2025 NFL free agency simply for the sake of headlines. They need to ensure that Bo Nix’s second season isn’t hindered by a lack of supporting talent. It’s up to GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton to surround their emerging franchise quarterback with the tools necessary to succeed.

Even before the roster cut process begins, there’s already a wealth of impactful free agents who could elevate the Broncos. Targeting the right players will be essential as they aim to contend for an AFC West title and improve upon their 10-win campaign in 2024. The question now is how they’ll prioritize these high-profile free agents in their quest to take the next step.

Here we'll look at the Denver Broncos 2025 NFL free agency targets after their playoff loss vs. the Buffalo Bills.

A Game-Changing Wide Receiver

One of the Broncos' biggest areas for improvement is their ability to stretch the field and create explosive plays. Enter Tee Higgins, who is likely to leave the Cincinnati Bengals. He is the perfect fit. Securing Higgins in free agency might require a contract near $25 million per year. However, with a rookie quarterback on a cost-effective deal, the Broncos have the financial flexibility to make this move.

Adding Higgins would instantly elevate the Broncos' offense. As the team’s clear WR1, he would complement Courtland Sutton. With Higgins in Denver, the offense gains a proven playmaker capable of transforming the passing game and addressing their critical need for consistent big plays.

Reinforcing the Secondary

Denver’s defense has been a cornerstone of their success. That said, signing Jevon Holland could push it into elite territory. The Miami Dolphins’ safety is a versatile defender, excelling in both coverage and run support. Yes, the Broncos re-signed PJ Locke for another season. However, upgrading the safety position with a player of Holland’s caliber would be a significant boost. Reuniting Holland with his former Dolphins teammate Brandon Jones would give Denver a dynamic safety duo. They would be capable of earning Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors.

Injecting Speed into the Linebacker Corps

The Broncos’ linebacker unit has struggled with speed and physicality. Addressing the inside linebacker position is a top priority for Denver in 2025. They may need to overhaul the unit entirely. Dre Greenlaw of the San Francisco 49ers could be the answer. Impending free agents like Justin Strnad and Cody Barton, along with veteran Alex Singleton, could all be off the roster next season. Yes, Greenlaw has dealt with injuries in recent years. That said, Denver’s track record for keeping players healthy might make this an attractive destination. His sideline-to-sideline range and playmaking ability would enhance a defense that was already solid in 2024.

Revitalizing the Ground Game

The Broncos’ 2024 rushing attack was steady but lacked the explosiveness needed to dominate games. Najee Harris, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ workhorse running back, could change that. Harris has been a model of consistency, surpassing 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first four NFL seasons. His combination of power, vision, and receiving ability makes him a perfect fit for Sean Payton’s offense.

Sure, some fans may prefer targeting a running back in the deep 2025 draft class. However, Harris offers proven production and immediate impact. After missing out on Josh Jacobs in 2024, the Broncos could pivot to another former Alabama star to anchor their ground game. Harris would not only revitalize the run game. He would also provide a reliable outlet for their young quarterback, adding balance and versatility to the offense.

A Strategic Offseason Ahead

Free agency is just one piece of the puzzle, but the Broncos’ success in 2025 will depend on executing their offseason plan with precision. The AFC is packed with powerhouse teams, and Denver can’t afford to be passive. By targeting players like Higgins, Holland, Greenlaw, and Harris, the Broncos can address critical needs and position themselves for a deeper playoff run.

These moves will require careful financial planning and smart roster management, as retaining key contributors while navigating a competitive market is crucial. The road to the Super Bowl is always challenging, but the Broncos have a golden opportunity to build on their 2024 progress. With the right additions, they can transform from a playoff team into a legitimate championship contender. Broncos Country deserves a team capable of competing at the highest level, and this offseason could be the turning point in their journey toward NFL glory.