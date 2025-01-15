On Sunday, the Denver Broncos' season came to an end with a blowout loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs. The Broncos got off to a strong start to this one, taking an early 7-0 lead with a Bo Nix touchdown pass, but unfortunately, Denver was outscored 31-0 for the rest of the way.
Had the Broncos won that game, they would have set themselves up for a matchup with the two time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and for his part, Denver head coach Sean Payton appeared relatively optimistic about his team's prospects if they had been able to get to that point.
A solid season for the Broncos
2024-25 marked the first time since their 2015-16 Super Bowl that the Denver Broncos made it to the postseason, and the surprising play of Bo Nix was a large reason why.
After a relatively slow start to his rookie season, Nix came on strong down the stretch and likely would have been the frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year were it not for Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
The Denver defense was one of the elite units in the NFL, leading the league in sacks and showcasing their depth of talent, talent that unfortunately didn't show up in the road loss to the Bills.
In any case, the Broncos now face an optimistic offseason as they look to improve on what seems to be a promising young team.