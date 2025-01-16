The Denver Broncos are buzzing with optimism after a breakthrough season led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix. While their playoff run ended earlier than hoped, Head Coach Sean Payton, General Manager George Paton, and CEO Greg Penner couldn’t hide their enthusiasm during their season-ending press conference. Their unanimous belief: Nix is the franchise quarterback they’ve been searching for.

“I think we’ve found that player that can lead us and be what we need,” Payton said confidently. “It’s all in front of him.”

Nix’s rookie campaign was historic, setting numerous Broncos rookie records, including most passing touchdowns (29) and total touchdowns (34). He threw for 3,775 yards, completed 66.3% of his passes, and posted a 93.3 passer rating. Additionally, Nix showcased his versatility with 359 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, and even a receiving touchdown.

Paton highlighted Nix’s poise and leadership, noting that he was voted a team captain—a rare feat for a rookie. “Bo was a pro the minute he walked in the building,” Paton said. “He raised the level of everyone around him. You just look at the intangibles, the talent, and what he did on the field.”

Bo Nix will be the guy that will lead the Broncos for years to come

The Broncos’ season didn’t start smoothly, and a record of 0-2 raised questions about Nix’s readiness. However, a Week 3 comeback win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ignited his confidence. From that point forward, Nix consistently displayed the “it” factor. He led Denver to a 10-7 record, earning the franchise its first playoff berth since 2015.

Penner expressed admiration for Nix’s mental toughness, especially in high-pressure moments like comeback drives against the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. “It never seemed like any moment was too big for him,” Penner said. “He’s got all the physical traits to be a great quarterback. His teammates love him, and he never lets up, even when things aren’t going our way.”

Despite his success, Nix remains a work in progress. Payton identified third-down efficiency and handling defensive pressure as areas for growth. However, Nix’s relentless work ethic gives the Broncos confidence in his development. “He’s an incredibly hard worker and loves studying tape,” Penner added. “That will serve him well this offseason.”

While Nix faces stiff competition for Offensive Rookie of the Year from Washington’s Jayden Daniels, his accomplishments have solidified him as the cornerstone of Denver’s future. Payton, Paton, and Penner are aligned in their belief that Nix’s best days are ahead. As Payton succinctly put it, “I’ve said this before—I think we’ve found it.” With Nix at the helm, the Broncos are poised for even greater heights in 2025 and beyond.