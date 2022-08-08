The Denver Broncos are less than one week away from their first game of the preseason. So far the team has had a pretty normal training camp, with a few noteworthy storylines here and there. One of the most significant storylines occurred last week when Tim Patrick, the team’s best-performing wide receiver from the past few seasons, suffered a torn ACL. Losing Patrick for the season was certainly a blow to the offense, but it now gives other players opportunities to step up.

For the next few weeks, players will audition to make the Broncos’ final roster. Here are some players that have already started to make an impression during training camp.

3 Broncos training camp surprises

Montrell Washington showing off

Washington sure has had himself a stellar start to training camp. On a daily basis, Washington’s name has been regularly dropped as someone whose performance has stood out. Despite being on the smaller side for a wide receiver, Washington has been making some incredible, acrobatic catches. One of which was a toe-tapping touchdown in the final seconds of practice.

Not sure what’s more impressive: Montrell Washington’s TD catch with no time left to end practice OR His perfect standing backflip (🎥 @Broncos) pic.twitter.com/qFj06XU4vw — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 3, 2022

Washington, who played his collegiate career at Samford, was drafted by the Broncos in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In college, Washington was used as a dual threat wide receiver. One who could play on the offensive side of the ball, and one who could also return punts and kicks. While returning a punt for a touchdown against Wofford, Washington reached a max speed of 18.2 mph.

Over the past few seasons, the Broncos’ special teams unit has really struggled. During that time there weren’t many punts and kicks returned for touchdowns. With how much Montrell Washington has been showing out during camp, the team hopes that he can make an immediate impact on offense as well as special teams.

Local kid Max Borghi signs with the Broncos

On the same day as the Patrick injury, the Broncos lost running back Damarea Crockett to another ACL tear. After putting Crockett on IR, the team made a corresponding move by signing Max Borghi.

Borghi was a standout running back at Pomona Highschool in Arvada, Colorado. As a senior, he had 1,690 rush yards as well as 27 touchdowns. His performance also helped lead his team to a state title. Borghi continued his football career at Washington State. In his four seasons there, he racked up 2158 rush yards, 1134 receiving yards, and 41 touchdowns.

Despite closely resembling the play style of fellow Colorado kid Christian McCaffrey, he wasn’t given much praise from draft analysts. Borghi would unfortunately go undrafted in the 2022 draft. Borghi would sign as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts. His time with them would be short, as he was cut a few weeks later.

At the beginning of August, the Broncos signed Borghi. Since then he has been getting reps mostly with the 3rd stringers. Seeing Borghi get signed by his hometown team comes is delightful news to Colorado residents. Hopefully, Max Borghi will get some good reps in during the preseason and make a solid run at the active roster.

Coach Hackett is bringing the good vibes

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett seems to have really changed the energy of the Broncos. In a presser this past week, a Denver media member asked Hackett why he is such a big hugger. Hackett was happy to answer because he believes his energy translates to the success of his team.

Nathaniel Hackett is an affectionate guy with his players🤗. But it's about so much more than just being a fun-loving guy. Hackett is all about creating the kind of connections that translate to success on the field.

(and he just genuinely cares about people) pic.twitter.com/hCkntOm86t — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) August 6, 2022

While Hackett is a fun-loving guy, he knows how to address those serious situations. Last week, the Broncos’ offense started “slow” in camp. Hackett was not happy, so Russell Wilson stopped practice to rally his teammates before continuing.

“I was upset because it hadn’t been going very well, and he [Wilson] felt that so he brought them up, which is great,” Hackett said after practice. “[He was] trying to get those guys back on track. That’s going to happen in a game. It’s about how they respond.”

Also during camp, a fight broke out between offensive lineman Ben Braden and defensive lineman McTelvin Agim. Hackett sent the two off the field and to the locker room. The two talked it out and were allowed back on the field. After practice, Hackett made them hug it out. Yes, he actually told the two to hug it out.

“In the end, we talk about the team, it’s all about the team,” said Hackett. “I know it’s a heated battle out there but it’s all about controlled aggression. And no matter what happens you can’t throw a punch, you can’t do anything like that. That’s not what we want, that’s not what we coach.’’