By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The disastrous Nathaniel Hackett era came to an unceremonious end in Denver on Monday night after the Broncos fired their head coach amid a 4-11 season. The Broncos have named Jerry Rosburg as the interim head coach, but it seems he wasn’t even the organization’s first choice to step into the role. According to Broncos insider Troy Renck, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was offered the interim HC job in Denver but turned it down in order to remain as the Broncos DC.

Via Renck on Twitter:

“Source confirms DC Ejiro Evero was offered interim spot. He elected to stay as DC over final two weeks.”

Whether Evero will be in the running for the head coaching position when the search begins officially remains to be seen, but he wasn’t interested in wearing the interim title for the final two weeks of the regular season, preferring to finish things off with his defense, which has been one of the best in the NFL.

Renck identified a number of potential Broncos head coaching candidates for 2023, including the likes of Dan Quinn, Frank Reich, Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, and more.

Evero has coached 16 seasons in the NFL, having just earned his first opportunity as a defensive coordinator in 2022 with the Broncos. Prior to that promotion, the 41-year-old spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now that the Hackett chapter has finally been closed, the Broncos will look to identify their next head coach, but in the meantime they’ll be hoping Rosburg can inspire a strong finish from the team, considering they don’t own their first-round pick this year, anyway.