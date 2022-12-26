By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom so many times this season, you’d think they were in a bottomless pit. Russell Wilson’s arrival has gone wrong in every possible way. The latest in their embarrassing season is a 51-17 loss to the Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams. After the Broncos game, though, Russell Wilson remained positive about coming out of this rut, per Mike Klis.

“A lot needs to happen,” Wilson said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “No. 1, I have to play to the standards that I know how to play to. And I’ve been playing to my whole career. I’ll never let a moment like tonight define me. We’re at a low moment right now. I don’t fear low moments because I know every time I’ve always come out the other side. All I know how to do is keep fighting, keep battling.”

Fighting words from Russell Wilson, but the Broncos needed more than words from their star quarterback. The team traded for him in the offseason in the hopes of getting them back to the playoffs. Unfortunately, Wilson has struggled mightily in his first season in Denver. He’s not the only one to blame for Denver missing the postseason, but he certainly was part of the problem.

With the loss to the Rams on Christmas Day, Russell Wilson and the Broncos are now mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. With how disastrous this season was, expect massive changes for the team in the offseason. Whether that involves their new QB, though, is a question for a different day.