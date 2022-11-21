Published November 21, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Things just continue to go from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos in the 2022 season. They seemed to be on their way to picking up their fourth win of the week in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but completely collapsed down the stretch, and ended up losing in overtime by a score of 22-16. And with each passing loss, Nathaniel Hackett’s seat continues to get warmer and warmer.

Even as Hackett passed off the offensive playcalling duties to Klint Kubiak, the Broncos offense once again struggled mightily in Week 11. Hackett continues to struggle to figure out how to get anything going on the Broncos offense, and while their defense has continued to produce, it hasn’t led to wins. And for that reason, it wouldn’t be totally surprising to see Hackett get fired midway through the 2022 season.

"I would be really surprised if Nathaniel Hackett got fired during the season.. we'll see how it ends but it hasn't been great in Denver" – @RapSheet#PMSOverreactionMondaypic.twitter.com/15x8K0hILW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 21, 2022

This isn’t totally surprising to see, as Hackett has struggled mightily in his first season in charge of the Broncos. Denver was expected to be challenging for the division title in the AFC West, but instead, they have been one of the worst teams in the league. And ultimately, much of that falls on Hackett’s shoulders, as he can’t seem to figure out how to make things work on offense.

The Broncos latest loss will only add to the calls for Hackett’s head, and at this point, it’s seeming like his seat is burning hot. If the Broncos continue to lose, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get canned, which makes Denver’s next few even more interesting than they initially were.