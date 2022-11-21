Published November 21, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Week 11’s battle at the bottom of the AFC West between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos ended in tremendous fashion on Sunday. After a 16-16 tie in regulation, the Raiders inherited the ball in overtime. On the third play of the opening drive of the overtime period, quarterback Derek Carr launched a 35-yard rocket to wide receiver Davante Adams for the game-winning score:

🚨 THAT’S GAME 🚨 Derek Carr finds a wide open Davante Adams for the walk-off TD!pic.twitter.com/Vmiujwah7M — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 21, 2022

Adams ended Sunday’s contest with a robust state line of seven receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Carr tallied 307 passing yards to go with his pair of scoring throws going in the direction of Adams, his former college teammate at Fresno State. With the win, the Raiders end their three-game losing streak and improve their record to 3-7 in the 2022 NFL season.

On the other sideline, the Broncos have gone from bad to worse following last week’s significant loss to the Tennessee Titans. Despite quarterback Russell Wilson’s optimism for better play, this team has not performed exceptionally well this year. Wilson’s day ended with a total of 247 passing yards and zero touchdowns or interceptions.

While a playoff berth is almost certainly out of the question, the Raiders will hope to end this season on a high note in an effort to strengthen the job security of head coach Josh McDaniels, whose poor record has been scrutinized for weeks. Next up on the agenda for the Raiders is a road game against the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks in Week 12 next Sunday.