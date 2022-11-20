Published November 20, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos find themselves in dire straits past the midway point of the 2022 NFL season. Could the latest change for the Russell Wilson-led offense spark a resurgence to close the season?

After the Broncos’ Week 10 loss dropped them to 3-6, head coach Nathaniel Hackett has made the decision to hand over play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, which will be implemented as early as their Week 11 tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kubiak is a sound choice given that he previously had experience calling plays for the Minnesota Vikings last season, which was reportedly a huge reason behind the decision to hand him the reins.

“Sources say Hackett chose the 35-year-old Kubiak because he has called plays before — the Vikings had one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses with Kubiak as offensive coordinator in 2021 — and will give Wilson a different view from Kubiak’s seat up in the booth.”

Hackett informed the Broncos roster of the decision during their team meeting on Saturday night, emphasizing how he’d be willing to do whatever it takes to start turning things around sooner rather than later. He and offensive coordinator Justin Outten will still be “heavily involved” in dictating the direction for the Broncos offense in what will be a collaborative effort together with Kubiak.

With Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson underperforming in their first season together in Denver, it’s no surprise that more drastic changes have started to take shape. Getting that W under Klint Kubiak’s guidance in Week 11 will go a long way in reviving the Broncos’ playoff aspirations.