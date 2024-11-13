The Denver Broncos have moved on from the Week 10 loss, but will be without their assistant head coach, at least for the moment. Mike Westhoff, who has assisted Sean Payton since February 2023, has announced his decision to step down for his role to monitor a potential health issue, per Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

Westhoff, 76, experienced problems related to his vision last week and underwent testing Monday, including an MRI. After consulting with doctors and several positive conversations with Payton, Westhoff made the difficult decision to head home to Florida, according to Pelissero.

Denver is in the midst of a huge AFC push toward the playoffs at 5-5.

“It’s not easy to make this decision, but this was a wake-up call that I needed to put my health first,” Westhoff said. “This team is very much headed in the right direction with a strong foundation and a winning culture. I’m grateful to Sean for giving me the opportunity to contribute to a first-class organization and wish the Broncos the very best.”

The Broncos couldn't hold on for the win against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, which leaves Payton's coaching staff with a lot to consider during the practice week without one of their best confidants.

Mike Westhoff steps down at pivotal time for Broncos

The Broncos have to get back in the winning column after falling to the Chiefs in Week 10. Up next, the team faces the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns in what should all be winnable situations to get back on track.

Bo Nix has led the Broncos offense commendably in his rookie campaign, and will continue to find a rhythm with the Denver pass catchers in Week 11 against the Falcons.

The Broncos sit behind the Los Angeles Chargers (6-3) in the current AFC West standings.